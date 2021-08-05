Special measures planned for sensitive areas’ security during Muharram

ISLAMABAD: As the first Islamic month Muharram approaches fraught with security threats by subversive elements due to the importance it holds for Muslim communities, federal interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has Thursday chaired a session to chart out security plans for the safe passage of the month, ARY News reported.

The federal minister responsible for the security and law and order situation, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, convened the session today wherein he reassured the security support from the federal government including paramilitary contingents.

We will take especial measures for the security of the sensitive regions amid the month, suggesting the security for processions on and ahead of the holy Ashura day.

Efforts will be made to further inter-sect and inter-faith harmony bids, Rasheed said, adding that he will pay visits to all the provincial capitals to see through all the security preparations.

Guidelines issued for safe conduct of Muharram processions, majalis

Earlier, in the lead up to the new Islamic year, Sindh Home Department notified that the guidelines for the safe conduct of Muharram processions and majalis amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Sindh government has directed the adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Muharram processions and majalis, making it mandatory to wear face mask by each participant and availability of sanitisers.

According to the notification, Those Zakirs will be allowed to conduct majalis who have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

‘Terrorist associated with banned outfit’ arrested by CTD Balochistan

Pertinent to note that just yesterday, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested an alleged terrorist associated with a banned outfit during a raid on a tip-off in Balochistan’s Naseerabad area.

The CTD conducted a raid in the Naseerabad area to arrest the alleged terrorist, said the spokesperson, adding that besides arresting the suspected terrorist, the officials seized 12-kilogram explosive material and a prima card.

The spokesperson said that the alleged terrorist was arrested when he was travelling to Naseerabad from Quetta via a passenger van.