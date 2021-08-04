‘Terrorist associated with banned outfit’ arrested by CTD Balochistan

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested an alleged terrorist associated with a banned outfit during a raid on a tip-off in Balochistan’s Naseerabad area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The CTD conducted a raid in the Naseerabad area to arrest the alleged terrorist, said the spokesperson, adding that besides arresting the suspected terrorist, the officials seized 12-kilogram explosive material and a prima card.

The spokesperson said that the alleged terrorist was arrested when he was travelling to Naseerabad from Quetta via a passenger van.

Earlier in July, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police had claimed to arrest an alleged terrorist associated with outlawed outfit Lashkar-e-Islam.

The CTD Peshawar Region had conducted a raid in Mian Khan Garhi to arrest the suspected man who was present in the area for carrying out a terrorist attack. The officials had also recovered arms and a grenade from his possessions.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorist was a member of the Lashkar-e-Islam Mangal Bagh faction.