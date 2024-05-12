VIRAL: Ishant Sharma gives epic ‘send-off’ to Virat Kohli

Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler Ishant Sharma and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Viral Kohli engaged in a friendly banter during their game in the IPL 2024 on Sunday.

After opting to bat first, RCB’s Kohli continued to smash the DC bowlers despite losing his batting partner Faf du Plessis early in the game.

At one stage of the game, Viral Kohli was facing Ishant Sharma, who is the Indian batting star’s childhood friend, resulting in friendly banter between the two.

The competition between the two began when Kohli edged a delivery that went for a boundary after which Sharma had an exchange of words with Kohli.

However, the star batter hit Sharma for a no-look six on the next ball and threw a few verbal jibes at the DC bowler.

Sharma had the last laugh as he managed to dismiss Kohli caught behind in the same over.

Viral Kohli departed for 27 off 13 and as he was walking back to the pavilion, Ishant Sharma bumped into him and the duo shared a laugh.

Rajat Patidar remained top-scorer for RCB with a knock of 52 runs off 32 balls, taking RCB to 187 for nine in 20 overs.