Virat or Anushka? Who does Akaay Kohli bear striking resemblance with?

More like actor mom Anushka Sharma or cricketer dad Virat Kohli? An industry insider revealed who Virushka’s months-old son Akaay Kohli resembles the most.

Indian power couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who welcomed their second child, a baby boy earlier this year, have kept Akaay away from the public eye, just like their firstborn daughter, Vamika.

However, if statements from industry insiders are to be believed, the star kid looks like the ‘carbon copy’ of the ‘NH10’ star, whereas, Vamika, is more like the former skipper of the Indian cricket team.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, an insider revealed, “Baby Akaay is a darling, looking at him one could gauge that he is right now looking like a carbon copy of his mom. And Vamika has grown up into the exact copy of her daddy King Kohli.”

Moreover, Indian TV star Aamir Ali, who recently collaborated with Kohli for a commercial, shared that the star cricketer showed him the pictures of their kids and revealed that Akaay is a ‘cute pie’.

“He showed me his daughter’s photo and also spoke about Anushka. He had a different spark on his face. That was the most endearing thing I liked about him,” he said about Kohli.

“Akaay is damn cute. I told him it’s good that you’ve kept them away. It’s Anushka’s decision to keep the kids away [from the media and fans]. Kids have to be. But he’s so golu molu and a cute pie, god bless him,” Ali added.

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the birth of their younger son, Akaay, in February this year.

In a similar Instagram post, posted simultaneously by the celebrity couple, the new parents shared, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay, & Vamika’s little brother into this world!”

