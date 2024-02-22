Akaay Kohli: Virushka’s week-old son is already a social media star

It has not been even 48 hours since Indian power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their son Akaay, and the star kid is already a social media star.

Barely a week old, and the newest star kid on the block, Akaay Virat Kohli has taken social media by storm, with his explosive debut in the digital world.

A number of Instagram pages and X profiles, dedicated to Virushka’s son have emerged on the social platforms, while AI (artificial intelligence)-generated pictures of the family of four are also viral across the internet.

However, fans can expect the face-reveal of the star kid not to happen any time soon as the couple has managed to keep their three-year-old elder daughter out of the public eye as well, apart from a couple of instances, when paparazzi’s cameras captured Vamika.

Notably, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and star cricketer Virat Kohli, who tied the knot in Italy, in 2017, welcomed their first child, baby girl Vamika, in January 2021.

Meanwhile, they announced the birth of their younger son, Akaay, earlier this week.

In a similar Instagram post, shared simultaneously by the celebrity couple on Tuesday evening, the new parents shared, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay, & Vamika’s little brother into this world!”

