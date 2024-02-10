Shahid Kapoor mimics Virat Kohli – Watch

Bollywood A-lister Shahid Kapoor has netizens in splits as he mimicked cricketer Virat Kohli’s cheat day plans in yet another hilarious video.

To wrap up the promotional outings of his new film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, Shahid Kapoor has hopped on to yet another social media trend, this time mimicking the former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli.

Taking to his Instagram handle with over 45 million followers, earlier this week, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor posted his clip of lip-syncing the viral script of Kohli from one of his interviews, where he shared his after-match eating plans.

“Promotions khatam hone ke baad waali feelings (The feeling after promotions are done)…,” read the text overlay on Kapoor’s video, hinting at his cheat plans for his diet, soon after getting done with the promotions of his latest release.

The viral reel has been watched by more than 20 million users of the social site and fans cannot stop sharing hilarious reactions in the comments section of the post. Many even suggested filmmakers to rope in Kapoor for Kohli’s much-talked-about biopic.

Meanwhile, the sci-fi rom-com, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, co-starring Kriti Sanon, hit theatres on Friday, February 9, ahead of Valentine’s Day 2024.

