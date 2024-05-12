AJK protests: Govt ‘accepts’ all demands following violent clashes

RAWALAKOT: Following violent protests over the last 48 hours, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Saturday accepted all demands of Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), protesting against high electricity bills and taxes, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Azad Kashmir witnessed violent clashes between the police and activists of a rights movement amid a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the territory, which left at least one police official dead and several others injured.

Sub-inspector Adnan Qureshi succumbed to a gunshot wound in the chest in the town of Islamgarh, where he was deployed to stop a rally for Muzaffarabad under the banner of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

The JAAC, which has traders at the forefront in most parts of the state, has been seeking the provision of electricity as per hydropower generation cost in AJK, subsidised wheat flour and an end to the privileges of the elite class.

The violent protesters damaged multiple vehicles, including a magistrate’s car at the Poonch-Kotli road. Moreover, markets, trade centres, offices and schools and restaurants remained closed across the AJK.

Sources told ARY News that the AJK government has finally accepted all demands of the protesters following negotiations held between JAAC delegation and territory’s Chief Secretary at residence of Rawalakot Commissioner.

Sources claimed that the government has also accepted committee’s demand to provide subsidy on flour and withdraw increase in electricity bills.

The delegation comprised Shaukat Nawaz Mir, Umar Nazeer Kashmiri and others. They will soon read out the notification of acceptance of demands, sources added.

PM’s Shehbaz response

Meanwhile, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the situation in AJK and urged PML-N leadership and AJK prime minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq to pursue negotiations with the JAAC.

“While debate, discussion and peaceful protests are the beauties of democracy, there should be absolutely no tolerance for taking the law in one’s own hands and damaging government properties,” the prime minister wrote on X.

Read Mroe: AJK BOI Chairman steps down over ‘protests against inflation’

He added that amidst situations of chaos and dissent, “there will always be people who rush in to score political points”.

The prime minister said that he was in contact with PML-N leaders and the AJK government, urging them to talk to the JAAC and “resort to a peaceful course of action for resolution of their (JAAC’s) demands”.

‘Govt ready to give relief’

Earlier in the day, AJK PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said he has invited the protesters for talks.

Speaking at a press confernece, AJK PM said whatever happened in the protest was actually committed by certain extremists, adding the martyrdom of a police officer during the protest is tragic. Haq said that the government has never backed down from negotiations, adding political government solves problems through dialogue.

He invited the action committee for negotiations and said the news about the resignations of commissioners and deputy commissioners is baseless, adding baseless propaganda is being done on social media.

Read more: Azad Kashmir shuts down for cheaper electricity and flour

He said if the development budget has to be cut to provide relief on the prices of flour and electricity, then it will be done.

Chaudhry said, “The security of people is our priority. The government has ensured that no force was used during the protest. Some of the protesters were miscreants. An agreement was reached as a result of negotiations with the Public Action Committee.