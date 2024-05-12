AJK PM invites protesters for talks

MUZZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has said he has invited the protesters for talks, ARY News reported.

People have been observing a shutter down and wheel-jam strike in Azad Kashmir to press for demands of cheaper electricity and flour in the region.

Speaking at a press confernece, AJK PM said whatever happened in the protest was actually committed by certain extremists, adding the martyrdom of a police officer during the protest is tragic. Haq said that the government has never backed down from negotiations, adding political government solves problems through dialogue.

He invited the action committee for negotiations and said the news about the resignations of commissioners and deputy commissioners is baseless, adding baseless propaganda is being done on social media.

He said if the development budget has to be cut to provide relief on the prices of flour and electricity, then it will be done.

Chaudhry said, “The security of people is our priority. The government has ensured that no force was used during the protest. Some of the protesters were miscreants. An agreement was reached as a result of negotiations with the Public Action Committee.

It should be noted a protest against exorbitant electricity has intensified in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. During the protest, there were clashes between the police and the protesters at several places and a sub-inspector was martyred and 3 officials were injured in firing.