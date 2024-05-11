Policeman killed in clash with protestors in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: A police sub-inspector has been killed as protestors and the law enforcers came face to face during a strike in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

The shutter down and wheel-jam strike is being observed to press for demands of cheaper electricity and flour in the region. The strike on the call of the People’s Action Committee is underway for the second day today.

Heavy contingents of police were deployed on the roads leading to Madina Market. During the clash, a police sub-inspector named Adnan Qureshi sustained bullet wounds and later succumbed to injuries

Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz and DIG Mirpur Chaudhry Sajjad also reached the hospital to offer condolences with the bereaved family.

The Awami Action Committee had announced long march from Muzaffarabad to Madina Market.

Protesters infuriated over the blockade of roads, clashed with police at Tanga Stand, Aziz Chowk, and Shah Sultan Bridge. Protesters pelted stones and threw glass bottles at policemen during the protest.

Kotli traders also shut down their shops and came to the roads for protest.

All trade centres, offices and academic institutions have also been closed in Rawalakot and Mirpur.

The protesters also staged a demonstration at the district court demanding the release of the arrested protesters.