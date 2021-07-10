Security alert issued in view of possible terrorist threat: CTD

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Saturday that the security high alert issued across the country in view of a possible terror threat and intelligence-based operations (IBOs) are being conducted in Punjab, ARY News reported.

The CTD Punjab said in a statement that a security high alert was issued in view of a possible terror threat. The spokesperson added that IBOs are being conducted across Punjab as 23 operations were conducted in different districts during the last seven days.

During the IBOs, 23 suspects have been interrogated and two high-profile terrorists, Abdul Samad and Ikramullah Khan, were arrested. The alleged terrorist Abdul Samad was arrested from Sialkot and Ikramullah Khan was arrested from Nankana Sahib.

Earlier on January 6, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had issued a terror alert for Karachi, warning that terrorists backed by foreign agencies had planned to attack key installations in the city.

The handout issued by the NACTA had read that that key government buildings or installations could be targeted in the attack by foreign-backed terror elements.

“The preparation for an attack in Karachi has been completed,” it had said while apprising that provincial home ministry, Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh and Rangers were conveyed regarding the threat alert.