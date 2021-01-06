ISLAMABAD: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has issued a terror alert for Karachi, warning that terrorists-backed by foreign agencies have planned to attack key installations in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The handout issued by the NACTA read that that key government buildings or installations could be targeted in the attack by foreign-backed terror elements.



“The preparation for an attack in Karachi has been completed,” it said while apprising that provincial home ministry, Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh and Rangers were conveyed regarding the threat alert.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides issuing a threat alert for Karachi, the NACTA has repeatedly warned of terror attacks recently being planned for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan province.

In October 2020, the NACTA warned that Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan is planning attacks on political and religious leaderships across Quetta and Peshawar in the near future.

According to the alert issued by the counter-terrorism watchdog, TTP is planning a terrorist attack on political and religious leaders of the country in the two provincial capitals.

The authority alerted the relevant Law Enforcing Agencies that the evidence collected from Qamar Din Karen in its raid on October 21 found the explosives and devices planned to be used in the said possible attacks. Read More: Several routes closed in Karachi as high security alert issued NACTA has, thus, suggested LEAs in its letter today to heighten the security provided to the leadership of religious and political parties. It also notified the chief secretaries of all the provinces, including those of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. It may be noted that NACTA implied Indian recent propaganda hints at the same possible attacks, it fears are planned by TTP in the near future.

