KARACHI: Security has been stepped up in different areas of Karachi on Thursday due to terror threat, ARY News reported.

According to details, several routes in the Karachi’s Clifton area have been closed for traffic as the high-security alert has been issued from Sindh Home Department.

The traffic police officials are diverting the traffic towards alternate routes due to closure of different roads in the Clifton.

The roads in Clifton have been closed for traffic as consulate general offices of different countries have been located at the following routes.

Earlier in the day, a policeman was martyred in a gun attack in Karachi’s Jutland Lines. The martyred ASI was identified as Ghulam Muhammad.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 11 people had been killed and several others injured after four suspected terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Read More: Four terrorists killed as security forces foil Pakistan Stock Exchange terror attack

According to police, those killed included the four attackers. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) had claimed responsibility of the attack.

Six security officials and one citizen had been martyred and four attackers killed when the terrorists opened fire and tossed a grenade at the entrance to the PSX building, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon had said.

Comments

comments