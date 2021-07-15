CTD arrests ‘terrorist associated with outlawed Lashkar-e-Islam’

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police claimed to have arrested an alleged terrorist associated with outlawed outfit Lashkar-e-Islam, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CTD Peshawar Region conducted a raid in Mian Khan Garhi to arrest the suspected man who was present in the area for carrying out a terrorist attack. The officials also recovered arms and a grenade from his possessions.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorist was a member of the Lashkar-e-Islam Mangal Bagh faction.

Earlier on Wednesday, CTD officials had arrested a commander of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who had Rs3 million head money on him.

According to CTD officials, TTP terrorist, Hussain Ali alias Abdullah was arrested during a raid carried out by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Malakand in Buner. He was involved in several heinous crimes.

The raiding team had also recovered illegal weapons, arms, ammunition from his possession. The terrorist had killed several policemen in different terrorist activities, said CTD official.

A case had been registered against the TTP commander under the terrorism act.