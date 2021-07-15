Security forces recover five labourers abducted by terrorists in Kurram: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Thursday rescued five labourers who were abducted by terrorists nearly three weeks ago in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram District, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to ISPR, 16 labourers working at the mobile tower site in Kurram were kidnapped by terrorists on June 26. The terrorists had released 10 out of 16 labourers and the body of one labourer was found on June 27.

To rescue the remaining 5 captives, security forces launched series of operations in the rugged terrain.

“To rescue the remaining 5 abducted labourers, security forces had launched series of Intelligence Based Operations in highly inhospitable terrain under extreme weather conditions,” the ISPR said.

The security forces continuously tracked the terrorists and in an IBO on July 13, three terrorists were killed, while Captain Basit Ali and Sepoy Hazrat Bilal were martyred.

“The operation is still underway to apprehend and eliminate the remaining terrorists and to ensure the security of innocent civilians in the tribal districts of Pakistan,” it added.

Earlier today, a Pakistan Army officer and a soldier were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Balcohistan’s Pasni on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said terrorists targeted security forces using an IED in Khuda Bux Bazar near Pasni. Two servicemen, identified as Capt Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman, embraced martyrdom, it added.