Army officer, soldier martyred in IED blast in Balochistan’s Pasni

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army officer and a soldier were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Balcohistan’s Pasni on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said terrorists targeted security forces using an IED in Khuda Bux Bazar near Pasni. Two servicemen, identified as Capt Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman, embraced martyrdom, it added.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a search operation was carried out to apprehend the perpetrators.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” it said, reiterating the security forces’ determination to neutralising such nefarious designs at all costs.

On Tuesday, two Pakistan Army soldiers, including a captain, were martyred during an area sanitisation operation conducted by security forces in the Zewa area of Kurram district on Tuesday, said the Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, security forces conducted an area sanitisation operation in Kurram district on the reported presence of terrorists. During the intense fire, three terrorists were killed and two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred, the ISPR said.