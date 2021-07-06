Balochistan’s peace bedrock of Pakistan’s progress: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Tuesday interacted with participants of 7th National Workshop Balochistan at GHQ, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

While addressing the event, COAS Bajwa said that Balochistan’s peace and prosperity are the bedrock of Pakistan’s progress.

“It is time to reap dividends of hard-earned peace and expedite socio-economic development adopting a people-centric approach for attaining enduring stability. Security forces shall remain steadfast and determined to defeat enemies of peace and prosperity of Balochistan/ Pakistan,” the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.

Highlighting internal and external challenges, the Army chief said, “Balochistan is in sharp focus of national leadership and Army is fully engaged in enabling National and Provincial response in synergy with other institutions of the state.”

We are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability, COAS concluded.

According to ISPR, the workshop was attended by a large number of parliamentarians, bureaucrats, members of civil society, youth, academia and media representatives.

The workshop was aimed at enabling future leadership of Balochistan in understanding vital national/provincial issues and mounting a cohesive response, the ISPR concluded.