Work on plan for talks with Baloch nationalists has started: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the federal government has started working on a plan to begin negotiations with “Balochistan nationalists who were not directly linked to India,” ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference after the federal cabinet meeting held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, the information minister clarified that the federal government will hold talks with those Baloch separatists who are not associated with India.

“Criteria for those Baloch nationalists who were directly linked to India or were involved in terrorism would be different,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry went on to say that Pakistan has successfully dismantled the Indian-sponsored terrorist network in Balochistan and now they would finalize an agenda to hold talks with Baloch separatists.

While briefing media on other decisions taken in the federal cabinet, the information minister said that work on the electronic voting system would be completed by July 15. “Electronic voting system will be ready by 15th of this month,” he said, adding that the Ministry of Science and Technology will prepare indigenous EVMs by July 15.

The minister further informed the media that the federal cabinet has also decided to construct airport Skardu in order to promote tourism as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Prime minister has strictly directed to keep all airports linked with tourism operational through the year,” he added.

A new all-weather, international airport is being constructed at Skardu while existing airports of Skardu and Gilgit are being upgraded to all-weather airports to promote tourism in the area, said Chaudhry.

Fawad said that PM Khan has directed concerned authorities to provide 3G and 4G internet services in Balochistan.

The information minister said the prime minister took serious notice of excessive protocol of government functionaries and directed to reduce this practice to the minimum level.

The minister said the PM also directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take special measures to protect green areas in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).