Kareena Kapoor faces legal trouble over pregnancy book

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has landed in legal trouble after a petition sought a ban on her pregnancy book for using the word ‘Bible’ in its title.

The pregnancy book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’ was first published in 2021 and is facing legal trouble three years after its launch due to using the word ‘Bible’ on it, an Indian media outlet reported.

The petitioner advocate Christopher Anthony registered a case against the publishing of the book and Kareena Kapoor.

The complainant sought a ban on the sale of the book and an action against the actor.

Following the registration of the complaint, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notices to the Crew actress and the bookseller.

Read more: Kareena Kapoor imagined as ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’; netizens say ‘Alia feels duplicate now’

Christopher Anthony in his petition said that the usage of the word ‘Bible’ in the book was disrespectful to the Christian community.

While asserting that comparing the Bible with Kareena Kapoor’s book was inappropriate, he also alleged that the actor took the action for her book’s publicity.

Kareena Kapoor’s last outing was in Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Her next project titled The Buckingham Murders Palace is set to be released soon while she is also reportedly shooting for Veere Di Wedding 2.