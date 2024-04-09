Kareena Kapoor imagined as ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’; netizens say ‘Alia feels duplicate now’

Internet disapproves of Alia Bhatt’s casting as ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ as AI imagined Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan in the iconic role.

An Instagram user, who goes by the handle name Bollyvert.ai, recently used AI (artificial intelligence) technology to imagine eminent actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in the role of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, originally played by cinema A-lister and her real-life sister-in-law, Alia Bhatt.

Khan’s face was swapped by Bhatt in a number of sequences from the film in the clip. While a number of fans continue to root for Bhatt, others were convinced that the former would have been a much better choice for the role.

Reacting to the now-viral video on social media, an Instagrammer wrote, “Kareena would have been so much better,” while another added, “Now Alia feels Duplicate and Kareena feels original.”

“Luved this…she would have nailed it and outperform Alia clearly,” one more reiterated.

“Even though it’s in AI, but Kareena seems so much better than Alia in this character,” a fourth commented, while someone asked, “Dude, why does she look better? ”

Notably, ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is one of the most recognized works in the elaborate filmography of Alia Bhatt. She swept acclaim as well as the awards ceremonies last year for her performance in the titular role.

