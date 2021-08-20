COVID vaccination resumes at all centres in Karachi

KARACHI: COVID vaccination has resumed in Karachi, one of the most badly hit cities of the country by the infection, after a day closure on Ashura, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to details, the vaccination process has begun at all centres including drive-thru and mobile van facilities and currently, there is less pressure on them after the government opened multiple facilities in the city to accommodate the citizens.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced to close COVID vaccination centres on Ashura, Muharram 10, in the country.

The NCOC meeting headed by its head and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar made the decision. The meeting decided that all major COVID vaccination centres would remain open on Muharram 09.

Sindh province has taken multiple measures to improve the vaccination process in Karachi and other parts of the province that saw a positivity rate of over 25 percent previously.

The province besides opening over 100 vaccination facilities, also operated drive-thru and mobile units facilities that had helped in improving daily vaccination figure in Karachi to go beyond 150,000.

The announcement to block SIMs and ban entry at various places besides warning to stop salaries of government and public employees have also helped the provincial authorities in improving the COVID immunization that helped in bringing down the infection positivity ratio.