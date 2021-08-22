75 new lives lost to Covid with 7.1pc positivity rate in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: 75 more deaths have been attributed to Covid in the past 24-hour period until Sunday across the country taking the toll to 24,923 since the outbreak of the virus, ARY News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the new daily statistics show 7.1 per cent positivity in the country as of today. There have been 53,527 tests conducted countrywide out of which 3,842 stood positive of the virus.

Statistics 22 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 53,527

Positive Cases: 3842

Positivity % : 7.1%

Deaths : 75 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 22, 2021

Earlier yesterday, the global pandemic claimed 65 more lives across Pakistan with 5,151 people suffering complications being in critical condition.

Separately, after heeding Sindh health department’s advisory on the recent rise in Covid cases, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah further deferred the reopening of schools by one week to now open on August 30.

Holding a press conference in Karachi principally to address the woes of farmers and crop growers amid the water crisis, the province chief said the deferment of reopening comes after the health department’s warnings of a potential spike in Covid cases.

Get vaccinated in the week-long period, CM Sindh advised the teachers and parents.