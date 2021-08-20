Schools to open on Aug 30, CM Sindh defers decision by a week

KARACHI: After heeding Sindh health department’s advisory on the recent rise in Covid cases, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has further deferred the reopening of schools by one week to now open on August 30, ARY News reported.

Holding a press conference in Karachi principally to address the woes of farmers and crop growers amid the water crisis, the province chief said the deferment of reopening comes after health department’s warnings of a potential spike in Covid cases.

Get vaccinated in the week-long period, CM Sindh advised the teachers and parents.

Earlier today, the Sindh health department sounded the alarm of Covid case reemergence raising reservations on the reopening of schools starting August 23.

Covid cases seem to have spiked in the recent days owing to violation of SOPs as people have not adhered to the face masks and social distancing, the health department said.

There is a looming threat of further spike in cases as recent days have seen flagrant violations of SOPs set to curb Covid spread, the department said.

It may be noted that as many as 32 more patients of Covid-19 had died in the 24-hour on Wednesday in Sindh province, lifting the death toll to 6,529 by then, according to CM Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a statement issued by the CM, said that 32 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,529 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.