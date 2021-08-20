Covid case surge may stall Sindh schools reopening from Aug 23

KARACHI: The Sindh health department has Friday sounded the alarm of Covid case reemergence raising reservations on the reopening of schools starting August 23, ARY News reported.

Covid cases seem to have spiked in the recent days owing to violation of SOPs as people have not adhered to the face masks and social distancing, the health department said.

There is a looming threat of further spike in cases as recent days have seen flagrant violations of SOPs set to curb Covid spread, the department said.

Sindh government earlier announced all the educational institutions in the province, including universities and schools. However, an advisory committee session is scheduled on Aug 22 to finalize the terms.

The government will decide on the fate of academic institutions heeding the advisory by the health department of Sindh, as the vaccination of teachers, staff and students’ parents has not yet been completed, according to the health office.

Until all the teachers and parents are vaccinated against the virus, the threat of the pandemic looms over us.

70 more Pakistanis die of COVID-19 during past 24 hours

COVID-19 has claimed 70 more lives during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall death toll to 24,783.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 17,115,272 after the emergence of 3,239 new infections.