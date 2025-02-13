Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates 24/7 passport office in Karachi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday inaugurated a new passport office at the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Mega Centre in Nazimabad, Karachi.

The office will operate round the clock with three shifts where citizens can easily apply for passports at any time.

On the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the passport counters and met with the staff. He also interacted with citizens visiting NADRA Mega Centre for passport and ID card services and inquired about their experiences.

Mohsin Naqvi also addressed the issues faced by women visiting the centre for biometric verification under the Benazir Income Support Program.

A detailed briefing was also given to the Interior Minister regarding the working of the passport office at the NADRA centre.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports launched the ‘Fast Track‘ facility to provide passports to citizens on time.

The fast-track initiatives had been extended to 26 more cities across the country. Earlier, the facility was available in 21 cities.

According to the notification issued by the Directorate General, citizens will now be able to get passports made under the fast-track category in 47 cities.

“The Fast Track facility was initially for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Karachi, and Quetta only, which was extended to 21 cities. Now, this Directorate General is pleased to extend the “Fast Track” facility to 26 more cities,” the notification read.

The facility is now available in Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Kohat, Swabi, Swat, DI Khan, Bannu, Hangu, Abbottabad and Haripur also included in the list.