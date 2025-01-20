Fast track passport facility extended to 26 more cities

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has launched the ‘Fast Track‘ facility to provide passports to citizens on time.

The fast-track initiatives have been extended to 26 more cities across the country. Earlier, the facility was available in 21 cities.

According to the notification issued by the Directorate General, citizens will now be able to get passports made under the fast-track category in 47 cities.

“The Fast Track facility was initially for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Karachi, and Quetta only, which was extended to 21 cities. Now, this Directorate General is pleased to extend the “Fast Track” facility to 26 more cities,” the notification read.

The facility will now be available in Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Kohat, Swabi, Swat, DI Khan, Bannu, Hangu, Abbottabad and Haripur also included in the list.

Other cities include Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Bagh, Kotli, and Rawalakot.

Earlier, two mega National Database and Registry Authority (NADRA) centres in Karachi begun operations to provide citizens with efficient passport services.

Read also: Pakistan machine-readable passport fee update for December 2024

The two NADRA mega centres located at Siemens Chowrangi and North Nazimabad have five counters each for passport processing. Three counters will be dedicated to processing, one for distribution, and one for approval.

Citizens can now visit these centers 24/7 to renew their passports or apply for new ones.

The assigned staff started performing their duties at the counters with the official inauguration ceremony for both centers taking place next week.

It’s worth mentioning here that DG Mustafa Jamal Qazi earlier claimed that, the backlog of pending passports across Pakistan had been cleared, during a surprise visit to the production unit.