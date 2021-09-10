24 hours are critical for Umer Sharif, says wife Zareen Ghazal

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif’s wife Zareen Umer on Friday shared that the next 24 hours are crucial for him and that he needs maximum prayers.

Zareen is sharing timely updates about the veteran stage performer’s health on his official Facebook page and has also clarified that the family did not seek any financial help from the government for his treatment.

“We just wanted to clarify that Umer Sharif and his family didn’t ask for any financial assistance from the government or any entity. We are just seeking help to get Umer’s visa ASAP,” she said in a statement issued with Sharif’s son Jawad.

They also thanked anchor Waseem Badami , govt. spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill, US-based cardiologist Dr Tariq Shahab, and Sharid’s friend Safeer Butt for ensuring that things are taken care of in regards to his health.

Videos of Sharif’s wife Zareen tending to him in the hospital are also doing rounds on social media. Watch: Heartfelt conversation between ailing legendary comedian Umer Sharif and his wife in hospital ward. May Allah grant him a speedy recovery#UmerSharif pic.twitter.com/VKIb8SGVWf — muzamilasif (@muzamilasif4) September 10, 2021

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Thursday that the federal government will take steps for medical treatment of the ailing Umer Sharif, ARY News reported. Dr Shahbaz Gill, while talking to ARY News programme 11th Hour, said that he felt sorrow after watching ailing Umer Sharif and prayed for his early recovery.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in.