24 injured as speeding vehicle overturns in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: 24 injured including women and children as the speeding vehicle overturned near Qazi Ahmed on Amri road in Nawabshah, ARY News reported.

As per details, the vehicle was carrying laborers who were returning home after their work.

Police officials stated that the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle when the car from the opposite side came right in front of him.

Yesterday, at least five people were dead and 20 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned in Punjab’s Rajanpur district.

As per details, the ill-fated passenger bus was going to Jacobabad from Sakhi Sarwar with pilgrims, when it met an accident in Fazilpur, Rajanpur.

The rescue sources confirmed that at least five persons were dead on the spot, while 20 others sustained injuries. Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby medical facility.

On May 31, at least six people had been killed while 30 others were injured when the passenger bus they were traveling in turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal.

According to rescue officials, the incident had taken place near Pull Rango. They had said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it met an accident.

The driver of the vehicle had lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they had added.