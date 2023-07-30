Rajanpur accident claims five lives, 20 injured

RAJANPUR: At least five people were dead and 20 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned in Punjab’s Rajanpur district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the ill-fated passenger bus was going to Jacobabad from Sakhi Sarwar with pilgrims, when it met an accident in Fazilpur, Rajanpur.

The rescue sources confirmed that at least five persons were dead on the spot, while 20 others sustained injuries.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby medical facility.

Earlier on May 31, at least six people had been killed while 30 others were injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in had turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal.

According to rescue officials, the incident had taken place near Pull Rango. They had said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it had met an accident.

The driver of the vehicle had lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they had added.