Wednesday, November 20, 2024
FIA ‘claims’ 25 Pakistani workers deported from Saudi Arabia not beggars

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an investigation into 25 Pakistani workers who were deported from Saudi Arabia, allegedly for begging, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources within the FIA claimed that these individuals were not beggars, but rather Iqama holders who had been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for various cases, including complaints filed by their Saudi sponsors.

It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistani government is tightening its grip on begging in Saudi Arabia by introducing a stringent Umrah policy.

As per details, the move aims to curb the begging mafia that has been tarnishing Pakistan’s image in the holy land.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to take drastic measures against beggars, including obtaining an affidavit from pilgrims before departing for Umrah, promising not to beg. Those who violate this affidavit will face strict legal action.

To further prevent begging, Umrah pilgrims will only be allowed to travel in groups, not individually. This measure ensures that pilgrims are accountable for their actions and are less likely to engage in begging.

Tour operators will also be required to obtain affidavits from pilgrims, making them complicit in preventing begging.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted operations during various areas of Multan and arrested four travel agents involved in sending citizens to Saudi Arabia for begging.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrested agents, identified as Sadiq Hussain, Mohammad Ejaz, Ghulam, and Ghulam Yaseen.

The spokesperson explained that these arrests were made based on information provided by previously detained individuals.

