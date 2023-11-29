‘What fab actors…’: Kajol celebrates 26 years of ‘Ishq’ with a rare pic

Bollywood A-lister Kajol dropped an unseen picture with the star cast of ‘Ishq’ as the title completes 26 years of theatrical release on Tuesday.

Celebrating 26 years of the hilarious and timeless, action comedy ‘Ishq’, Kajol dropped a rare picture with fellow actors Jahi Chawla, Aamir Khan and her now-husband Ajay Devgn. “This picture was taken once we had finished stomping on the hills of Switzerland for the day,” she revealed in the caption.

“You can’t see how zapped we were or how we were like ‘Why does the sun set so late damnit?’ .. What fab actors we were na,” added the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor, tagging her fellow actors on the post.

Reacting to the post, her husband and co-star of the film, Devgn chimed in with his nostalgia. “Wasn’t this the film where I proposed to you with your own ring?” he questioned while resharing the post on his X handle.

Wasn’t this the film where I proposed to you with your own ring ? https://t.co/On0FYJlNNs — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 28, 2023

Released in November 1997, filmmaker Indra Kumar’s directorial, co-written by Praful Parikh and Rajiv Kaul, ‘Ishq’ was a Box Office blockbuster, emerging as the third-highest-grossing movie of the year.

The romantic, action-comedy co-starred Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, along with Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar and Johnny Lever in supporting roles.

