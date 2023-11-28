Karan Johar reveals special memory attached to ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ as it clocks 20 years

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar penned a moving note as ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ completes 20 years of theatrical release on Tuesday, revealing the special memory he has attached to the film.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Celebrating two decades of one of the finest stories of Indian cinema, Karan Johar penned a moving note with a nostalgic montage of the film, remembering his late father and film mogul, Yash Johar, the founder of banner Dharma Productions.

“This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years,” he wrote. “To bring such a stellar starcast together with a story that has a beating heart…it’s all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone’s hearts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Johar continued, “For me, this was the last film that my father was a part of from the Dharma family…and it feels surreal to have his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even till today. Thank you papa, for guiding us through everything & making stories that matter…and for always standing by what is right. I will always miss you…”

Concluding the note, the filmmaker extended his gratitude to director Nikhil Advani and the music team for one of the greatest albums in Bollywood.

Released in November 2003, filmmaker Karan Johar’s ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ helmed by Nikhil Advani was the highest-grossing movie of the year and received positive feedback from critics as well.

The romance drama co-starred Preity Zinta with Shahrukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan as the lead trio, along with Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo and Delnaaz Irani in other pivotal roles.

Kareena Kapoor wanted same pay as Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’