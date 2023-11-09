Kareena Kapoor wanted same pay as Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’

‘Kal Ho Naa Ho‘ is one of the most loved Bollywood films and the Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan-starrer received critical acclaim for its gripping storyline and performance.

Recently, its director Karan Johar revealed that he originally wanted Saif Ali Khan’s actress wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was new to the Bollywood industry at that time, to play the leading role of Naina instead of Preity Zinta. But that didn’t work out due to monetary reasons.

The renowned Bollywood director claimed that Kareena Kapoor Khan wanted the same pay as Shah Rukh Khan i.e. INR20 crores.

However, it upset Karan Johar and he signed Preity Zinta for the project. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress and Motolook of the Year in 2004.

Apart from Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Javed Akhtar, Sonu Nigam, “The Diary Scene” also won the Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Music Director, Best Lyricist, Best Male Playback Singer, Best Scene of the Year respectively.

Moreover, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and Sonu Nigam won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer and Best Male Playback Singer respectively.

Karan Johar, in his book, wrote about his tiff and his working relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan changed after his father died.

“I had to head back, while my father continued the treatment in New York,” he stated. “That was the time Kareena Kapoor called me. It was August. We had not spoken for nine months.

“She called and said, ‘I heard about Yash uncle.’ She got really emotional on the phone, and she said, ‘I love you and I am so sorry I haven’t been in touch. Don’t worry’.”

