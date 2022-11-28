Preity Zinta shares trivia about ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ scene

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta revealed that the “Kal Ho Naa Ho” scene from the film of the same name was in one take.

Preity Zinta, who played the leading role of Naina, revealed facts about the film by sharing the “Kal Ho Naa Ho” scene from the movie on the 19th anniversary of its release.

The “Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna” star called it one of her favourite scenes as it is about gratitude and appreciation.

“Remembering ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho‘ on its anniversary this Thanksgiving weekend,” she wrote. “This is one of my favourite scenes from the film cuz multiple pages of dialogues were shot in one big take.

“Later a few close ups were added. This scene is all about gratitude & appreciating what we have in our present. This was my saddest happy film 💕 So grateful to have the opportunity to be part of films & cinema I enjoy & believe in 😍”

“Kal Ho Naa Ho” tells the story of Naina whose life changes when she meets Aman (Shah Rukh Khan). But Aman has a secret of his own which changes their lives forever. Embroiled in all this is Rohit (Saif Ali Khan), Naina’s best friend who conceals his love for her.

Preity Zinta won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

