264 people dead, 600,000 homeless in KP floods

PESHAWAR: The devastating floods in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province have left at least 264 people dead, 327 wounded and over 600,000 citizens were now homeless, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was briefed on the initial estimation of the losses in KP floods, leaving 264 dead, 327 injured, 600,000 homeless and 30,233 houses were completely destroyed.

In Dera Ismail Khan, 29 people were killed, 74 injured and 62,511 houses were destroyed while in Swat, 26 citizens were killed, 28 injured and 233 houses were demolished.

At least 15 persons were killed in floods in Lower Dir, 10 injured and 222 houses were destroyed, 22 killed in Mansehra, one wounded and 23 houses were demolished.

The provincial statistics showed that overall 42,965 houses were partially damaged and 9,411 livestock was killed.

Earlier, the Ministry of Climate Change said that the death toll amid floods in the country has crossed 1200, while over 3000 people have been injured.

According to the statement issued by the Climate Change Ministry, 70% of the country has suffered from floods in the last 2 months. The southern parts of the country are underwater right now, they added.

The statement added that health concerns are rising amid devastating floods in the county and the river Indus is facing severe floods right now, he added. Over 1200 people have been reported dead amid floods in the country, while over 3000 have been injured in the city, he added.

The ministry said that over 5000 km of roads and 243 bridges have been damaged in the country amid floods. Over 33 million people and one million houses have been damaged in the country, he added.

The statement added that 90% of crops in Sindh and 45% of the country have been damaged by floods. Initial estimates suggest that the floods have caused damage of around $10 billion, they added.

They added that all neighbouring and friendly countries have been donating and cooperating with the government in this hour of need.

