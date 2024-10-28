26th constitutional amendment challenged in SC

The Supreme Court (SC) has been moved against recently passed 26th constitutional amendment, ARY News reported.

Recently, the National Assembly and Senate passed the bill with a two-thirds majority under which the term for the Chief Justice of Pakistan was set at three years.

As per details, President Supreme Court Bar Abid Zuberi and five other lawyers moved the Supreme Court against the 26th consittutional amendment citing it against the fundamental rights and constitution.

“Lawmakers cannot be forced to vote for constituional amendment.”

The petitioners further said that the formation of Parliament is ‘incomplete’ and passing such amendment is against the law. They further said the appointment of chief justice of Pakistan through a Parliamentary committee is ‘interference’ in the judiciary.

The apex court has been urged to strike down the 26th constitutional amendment.

26th constitutional amendment

Under the constitutional amendment, the term for the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been set at three years.

A 12-member parliamentary committee will nominate the new Chief Justice of Pakistan from a panel of the three most senior judges.

The committee, comprising eight members from the National Assembly and four from the Senate, will propose the name to the Prime Minister, who will then forward it to the President for final approval.

Besides, a Judicial Commission of Pakistan, led by the Chief Justice and including three senior judges, two members each from the National Assembly and Senate, the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, the Attorney General, and a nominee of the Pakistan Bar Council, having not less than fifteen years of practice in the Supreme Court, will be responsible for appointments of the judges of the Supreme Court.