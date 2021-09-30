28 Pakistani passports seized from Doha flyer at Islamabad airport

KARACHI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) seized as many as 28 Pakistani passports from a Doha-bound passengers at Islamabad International Airport on Thursday.

The ASF recovered the passports from the luggage of the passenger during checking. He was travelling to Doha via a Qatar Airways flight.

He was turned over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration officials for investigation.

Separately, the ASF seized a 9mm pistol and two magazines containing 15 bullets from a car at a security check-post at Islamabad airport.

The driver of the vehicle was handed over to local police for legal action after he failed to provide a licence for keeping the firearm.

On Sept 6, at least four alleged drug mules were detained and handed over to anti-narcotics force after the Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled an attempt to smuggle 15 kilograms of methamphetamine (also known in the street as ice or meth) via a flight to Bahrain.

An ASF spokesperson said the four men were attempting smuggle at least 15 kilograms of ice and heroin to Bahrain the previous night but the bid was thwarted.

