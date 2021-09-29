Laser lights flashed at three planes ahead of landing at Islamabad airport: sources   

ISLAMABAD: Laser lights were flashed at three planes ahead of their landing at the Islamabad International Airport, it emerged after pilots complained to the air traffic controller, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of the incidents, laser lights were flashed at the planes when they were 30 kilometers far from landing at the Islamabad airport.

The incidents of laser lights being projected were reported by PK-682 and PF-125 while a flight from Dubai, ER-702, also faced the situation.

The pilots of the three planes conveyed the matter to the air traffic controller, they said adding that the incidents occurred when the planes were above Fateh Jang areas.

These incidents have occurred at the nationwide airports and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had sought action against elements involved in it as it could lead to an untoward incident.

On June 28, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has sought action against the responsible persons involved in projecting laser lights on aircraft around Peshawar International airport.

According to details, the CAA has written a letter to the secretary of interior seeking cooperation in action against the persons involved in projecting laser lights on the airplanes at Bacha Khan International airport.

The letter written to the interior secretary states that two incidents of projecting laser lights on the aircraft of foreign and domestic airlines were reported in the current month of June.