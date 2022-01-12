28 tola gold stolen from DIG’s house

ISLAMABAD: 28 tola gold jewellery was stolen from the house of a deputy inspector general (DIG) of the motorway police.

According to a first information report (FIR) registered at Islamabad’s Kohsar police station, gold ornaments worth over Rs3 million were stolen from DIG Wisal Fakhar Sultan’s residence in the capital.

The police said a domestic worker, identified as Sabir Ali, was behind the theft. On questioning, he confessed to the crime and promised to return the stolen jewellery. But, instead of returning the ornaments, he fled as there is no clue to his whereabouts since then, the FIR said.

The police have launched investigation into the case with efforts on to trace the man.

Earlier, Gulistan-e-Johar police officials conducted a raid at the Special Investigation Unit where they recovered 65-tola stolen gold and cash from the possession of SIU cops in Karachi.

Six SIU officials were arrested by the Gulistan-e-Johar police station. The arrested cops included a sub-inspector (SI), two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and three officials.

