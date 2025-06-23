’28 Years Later’ breaks franchise record at Box Office

The recently-released third film in the Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle’s post-apocalyptic film series, ’28 Years Later’, has broken the franchise’s Box Office record within the first weekend.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

After ’28 Days Later’ and ’28 Weeks Later’, legendary filmmaker Danny Boyle’s long-delayed third film of the zombie franchise, titled ’28 Years Later’, finally arrived in the worldwide theatres over the past weekend, June 20, and per the numbers, the threequel has already taken over the past films at the Box Office.

According to the details, the title has grossed $60 million in its global ticket sales during the first weekend, the debut figures exceeding those of its prequels and recent horror hits like ‘Sinners’ and ‘Nosferatu’.

Moreover, the film, which took a $60 million budget to make, is now on its way to becoming the franchise’s highest-grosser, taking over the $75 million lifetime collection of ’28 Days Later’.

Meanwhile, the critics’ score of the film, on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, has dropped to 89%, after scoring a perfect 100% initially.

Notably, zombie horror sequel ’28 Years Later’, directed by English filmmaker Danny Boyle, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Alfie Williams, Ralph Fiennes and Jack O’Connell among others.

Also Read: Aaron Taylor-Johnson admits feeling ‘vulnerable’ during ‘28 Years Later’ shoot