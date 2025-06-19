Aaron Taylor-Johnson admits feeling ‘vulnerable’ during ‘28 Years Later’ shoot

English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who stars in Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle’s latest release ’28 Years Later’, admitted that he felt ‘vulnerable’ filming for the post-apocalyptic film on iPhones.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Speaking to the media at the film’s London premiere on Wednesday, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson shared his experience of working with Boyle and shooting ’28 Years Later’ extensively on iPhones.

“It was really interesting. Going to work every day just felt like this amazing, refreshing experience because it was experimental,” he said. “Danny was using iPhones to shoot this movie to give it a different quality, a texture to it that felt very visceral and immersive.”

The Marvel star continued to confess, “It would make me feel a bit vulnerable at times because it’s very invasive.”

“But it was great. It makes for a really unique movie,” he concluded.

Further discussing his experiment of using phone cameras to shoot the film, the ’28 Days Later’ director added, “The technology has moved on, and camera phones and smartphones that you’ve got there, can now shoot at 4k resolution, which is cinema resolution. So you can use them.”

Notably, zombie horror sequel ’28 Years Later’, directed by legendary English filmmaker Danny Boyle, co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson with Jodie Comer, Alfie Williams, Ralph Fiennes and Jack O’Connell among others.

The title is scheduled to arrive in worldwide theatres on June 20.

Also Read: ‘28 Years Later’ filmmaker shares major update on Cillian Murphy’s return