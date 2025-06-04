‘28 Years Later’ filmmaker shares major update on Cillian Murphy’s return

Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy is set to return to ‘28 Days Later’ franchise with ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.’

Filmmaker Danny Boyle, who directed the original ‘28 Days Later’ in 2002, confirmed that the Hollywood actor will return as Jim in the film, set to arrive in theatres in 2026.

“He is in the second one. I shouldn’t give away too much. I’ll get killed,” the filmmaker said in a recent interview with a US media outlet.

Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland joined hands to revive the ‘28 Days Later’ franchise with ‘28 Years Later,’ the first of a new trilogy.

The film stars Hollywood actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes.

The recent title was filmed back-to-back with its follow-up, ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,’ which stars Cillian Murphy.

In his interview, Danny Boyle expressed hope that incorporating the Oscar-winning Hollywood actor might help secure financing for the third film.

“All I can say is you have to wait for Cillian, but hopefully he will help us get the third film financed,” the filmmaker said.

He added, “Although each story [in the trilogy] completes itself, there’s a handover section to the next film as well. So it’s very ambitious. We haven’t got the money for the third one yet. It will depend how the first one does, I guess. But hopefully if we do okay, they’ll give us the go-ahead for the money and for the third one. Everybody’s standing by for that, really. Including Cillian.”

It is worth noting here that ‘28 Days Later’ starred Cillian Murphy as Jim, a man who awakens in a hospital to discover the United Kingdom has collapsed amid an undead apocalypse.

The upcoming ‘28 Years Later’ is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 20, while the sequel, ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,’ is slated for January 16, 2026.