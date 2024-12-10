’28 Years Later’ trailer: Cillian Murphy returning as zombie?

The trailer for ‘28 Years Later’ was released on Tuesday, showing Hollywood actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes fighting off hordes of zombies.

Directed by Danny Boyle, the third instalment in the ‘28 Days Later’ franchise is set almost three decades after the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory.

While it was earlier reported that the original movie star Cillian Murphy would be reprising his role as Jim, he was nowhere to be seen in the trailer and remains absent from the list of cast members.

Meanwhile, the first trailer for ‘28 Years Later’ shows a clip of a zombie that fans speculated resembled Cillian Murphy.

With the absence of Murphy in the trailer, Hollywood actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes are seen battling it out with zombies.

Apart from the three newcomers, the cast of ‘28 Years Later’ also includes Erin Kellyman and Jack O’Connell.

As per the official synopsis of the film: “It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

It is worth noting here that ’28 Years Later’ is slated as the first in a trilogy of sequel films, shot back-to-back with ‘28 Years Later II: The Bone Temple.’