iPhone reportedly used as primary camera for ’28 Years Later’ filming

The director of “28 Years Later,” starring Hollywood stars Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, has reportedly shot the movie on Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Directed by Danny Boyle, the upcoming sequel is set to be the first in a trilogy that would follow Cillian Murphy’s “28 Days Later (2002).”

According to the UK publication Metro, the makers of the movie concluded filming the movie in August, with cast and crew required to sign an NDA to prevent news of the filming methods from spreading.

However, an image from the set of ‘28 Years Later’ surfaced online showing Hollywood actress Jodie Comer in discussion with a crew member over a camera.

A professional camera operator then revealed that a closer look at the camera setup showed a lens attached to a protective cage that was holding an iPhone.

Now, sources close to the film revealed that director Danny Boyle used the iPhone 15 Pro Max as the primary camera on ‘28 Years Later’ set.

Reportedly, the team shot the movie using high-tech accessories with the iPhone to ensure quality results.

It is worth mentioning here that Sean Baker’s 2015 movie “Tangerine” starring Mya Taylor and Steven Soderbergh’s 2018 drama “Unsane,” starring Claire Foy were also shot with an iPhone.

On September 10, Apple unveiled its long-awaited, artificial intelligence-boosted iPhone 16 and promised improvements in its Siri personal assistant as it rolled out new software, beginning in test mode next month.

The higher-end iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are made from titanium and have more AI capability, such as offering suggestions on how to set up a photo shoot more effectively and audio-editing capabilities aimed at professional-level video production.