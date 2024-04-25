Cillian Murphy missing from 28 Years Later movie cast

Cillian Murphy was missing from the cast of 28 Years Later as Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes are set to star in the movie.

Sony Pictures will release the third movie of the franchise that started in 2002 with 28 Days Later starring Cillian Murphy, who had then not touched the heights of fame, Variety reported.

Danny Boyle directed the movie while Alex Garland wrote the screenplay. In 2007, a sequel titled 28 Weeks Later was released.

28 Years Later is set to be the first in a trilogy that would follow 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007).

While plot details have been kept hidden, the movies will likely be set in a post-apocalyptic version of the United Kingdom ravaged by a virus that turns people into zombies.

Reports said that Boyle and Garland are also producing along with the original producers while Murphy is also returning as an executive producer.

Meanwhile, Nia DaCosta is in negotiations with the franchise to direct the second movie of the upcoming trilogy.

It is pertinent to mention that Cillian Murphy’s last outing was in Oppenheimer which swept the board at the Oscars with seven awards including best picture and best director, crowning a triumphant year for filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

Murphy bagged the prize for acting while Robert Downey Jr won for supporting actor.

Following his role in Oppenheimer, Murphy said that he was open to playing Barbie’s beau Ken in the sequel if it is ever made.

The Peaky Blinders star said that he wouldn’t mind playing the other male of the double feature ‘Barbenheimer’, i.e. Mattel’s male doll Ken in the ‘Barbie’ sequel if there is one.