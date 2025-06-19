‘28 Years Later’ director reflects on film’s connection to society

Filmmaker Danny Boyle has made a surprising connection between his zombie film, ‘28 Years Later’ and the current society.

Boyle, who directed the original ‘28 Days Later’ in 2002, has set the upcoming film for release on June 20.

The film is the first of a new trilogy and was filmed back-to-back with its follow-up, ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,’ which stars Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy.

Ahead of the upcoming title’s release, Danny Boyle revealed that the impetus of ‘28 Weeks Later,’ the sequel to the original film, was road rage.

“We took this idea of a particular kind of behaviour in motorcars, and extrapolated it into a disease,” he said in an interview.

“And now the rage virus seems more applicable than ever. It’s not just about being in a car. People leaping to furious anger – it’s everywhere. That’s what it seems like [in Britain]. It’s certainly the same in America. Intolerance has grown. Whether that’s to do with technology, I don’t know,” the Hollywood filmmaker said.

According to Danny Boyle, they wanted to distance themselves from the zombies. “With that first film, ‘zombie’ had a very particular meaning, and we wanted to distance ourselves from that.”

However, his choice of words has changed since then, and he does not want to call them zombies in ‘28 Years Later.’

“I still think it’s better not to call them zombies. We’re within that genre, but ours are very much sick people with an infection. It’s manifested itself as rage, as intolerance against other people, rather than being about being dead or undead,” he said.