Danny Boyle reveals plans about third ‘28 Years Later’ film

Filmmaker Danny Boyle, who directed ‘28 Years Later,’ has revealed major details about the plans for the trilogy.

The upcoming film is the first of a trilogy and was filmed back-to-back with its follow-up, ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,’ which stars Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy.

Danny Boyle, who directed the original ‘28 Days Later’ in 2002, has revealed that he could not direct the second part due to logistical and financial issues.

“When we made the first film, we were sort of coming out of nowhere. Whereas now, it would be an anticipated sequel. Therefore, you can’t make it cheaply. We wanted to make it in a remote area of England called Northumbria, and that was going to be expensive,” the filmmaker said.

He added, “We were looking for a partner who understood that, who was also prepared to invest in the second film, which was written. For logistical and financial reasons, it was insane not to do them back-to-back.”

As he was busy directing ‘28 Years Later,’ the makers roped in Nia DaCosta to direct the second title in the trilogy.

“That made it impossible for me to direct the second one, because I had to get the first one ready to be released. So we got Nia DaCosta to direct the second one. She’s done a great job of it,” he said.

Danny Boyle, however, revealed that they are still looking to secure finances for the third part.

“We’re still trying to get the money for the third,” he said, while maintaining that he would love to direct the third film.

“That’s the idea. That’s the plan. Plans. Ha! What do you do to make God laugh? Tell him your plans. But, but yes, that’s the plan,” he added.