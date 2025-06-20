’28 Years Later’ earns $5.8mn in box office previews

Filmmaker Danny Boyle‘s hotly anticipated ‘28 Years Later’ has earned $5.8 million in box office previews.

The film, the first of a trilogy, stars Hollywood actors Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes in key roles.

According to a report by Variety, ’28 Years Later’ reported a preview gross of $5.8 million on Thursday, with Sony suggesting a $28 million box office revenue during the weekend opening.

Industry analysts, on the other hand, have forecasted weekend opening between $30 million and $45 million.

The film has scored glowing reviews, with a 92 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score is 69 percent.

‘28 Years Later’ sees Danny Boyle reuniting with writer Alex Garland more than two decades after ‘28 Days Later’ arrived in theatres.

While Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes star in the film, original actor Cillian Murphy will return to the franchise in the second film, ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.’

Nia DaCosta directed the second part in the new trilogy as Danny Boyle, in a recent interview, stated that he was busy directing the first part.

“That made it impossible for me to direct the second one, because I had to get the first one ready to be released. So we got Nia DaCosta to direct the second one. She’s done a great job of it,” he said.

It is worth noting here that the first two films were shot back-to-back.

The filmmaker has announced plans to begin work on the third part after securing financing for the film.

“We’re still trying to get the money for the third,” he said, while maintaining that he would love to direct the third film.