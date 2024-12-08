WATCH: Cillian Murphy’s ’28 Years Later’ gets mysterious teaser video

Sony Pictures has released a cryptic first teaser for ‘28 Years Later,’ starring Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy.

Directed by Danny Boyle, the zombie apocalypse sequel will see the ‘Peaky Blinders’ actor reprise his role from the 2002 original ‘28 Days Later.’

Sony has dropped a teaser for the film which is almost black with flashes of an island.

The teaser also includes Morse code audio and statue-like figures, red skulls and red contamination symbols.

The viral teaser was released with no movie title or description on the YouTube video, however, it was tweeted from the official ‘28 Years Later’ account on X.

As per the official description of the film: “Sometime after the events of 28 Weeks Later, the Rage Virus has returned, and a group of survivors must survive in a world ravaged by hordes of the infected.”

As per Sony Pictures, ‘28 Years Later hit theatres on June 20, 2025.

Apart from Cillian Murphy, who reprises his role as a survivor from ‘28 Days Later,’ the zombie apocalypse sequel also stars Hollywood actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Erin Kellyman and Edvin Ryding.

Reports had said that the makers shot back-to-back another sequel, ‘28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple,’ which is directed by Nia DaCosta and also stars Cillian Murphy.

In September this year, reports emerged that the director of the film shot the movie on Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Sources close to the film revealed that director Danny Boyle used the iPhone 15 Pro Max as the primary camera on ‘28 Years Later’ set.

Reportedly, the team shot the movie using high-tech accessories with the iPhone to ensure quality results.