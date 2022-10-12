3.19 magnitude earthquake hits Khuzdar

KHUZDAR: An earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Khuzdar and adjoining areas on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Khuzdar and other surrounding areas on Wednesday morning.

Felling the tremors, people came out of their houses while reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

The depth of the earthquake was 20 kilometers and its epicenter was some 80km away from Khuzdar in the west.

So far, no casualties have been reported.

On Septemebr27, earthquake tremors of 2.9 intensity jolted multiple areas of Azad Kashmir including Mirpur.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicentre of the earthquake was 9 km northeast of Jund. The depth of the earthquake was 35 km and its magnitude on the Richter scale was 2.9.

