3 additional SHC judges including woman jurist take oath as permanent justice

KARACHI: Three additional judges of the Sindh High Court (SHC) who were inducted the last year have on Wednesday taken oath as permanent judges, ARY News reported.

The three, Justice Mrs Rashida Asad; Justice Abdul Mubeen; and Justice Zulfiquar, had been taken up on appointment the past year.

Chief Justice SHC Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh, who is the 23rd chief jurist of the top provincial court, chaired and administered their oath taking as permanent high court justices.

Punjab judges barred from using social media platforms

It may be noted that earlier last month, the appointed district-level jurists of Punjab have been barred from using social media platforms to communicate court-related information.

In a notification issued after approval of Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, Justice Ameer Bhatti, the use of social media for the spread of content related to the judiciary has been restrained by terming it against the code of conduct of the judges.

The judges have been advised to communicate in legal matters through the Lahore High Court Registrar Office and immediately leave the non-governmental WhatsApp groups.

New academic session in Sindh to commence from August 9

Separately to report today from Sindh, new academic session for the year 2021-22 will commence from August 9 in the province.

The announcement was made by chairman All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association, Haider Ali.

He said that statistics released by the government show that 70 to 80 per cent of academic staff have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.